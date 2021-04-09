(Hamburg) -- Iowa lawmakers are considering the removal of a tax providing important funding for school districts and communities.
Included in SF587--a comprehensive bill approved this week in the Iowa Senate changing how mental health services are funded--is a provision eliminating the Public Education and Recreation Levy. More than two dozen school districts currently use the levy, including the Hamburg School District. Voters in Hamburg approved the levy of 13-and-a-half cents per thousand dollars valuation back in 2016. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the levy is used for a variety of services and programs.
"Those funds can be used for our playgrounds," said Wells. "Those funds can be used for maintaining a city swimming pool, and other community recreation. In Hamburg, we use it for adult education. And, we've been able to offer real estate classes, financial peace--teaching our families to manage money, and not get into financial debt--and we also fund our scuba diving program through it."
Wells believes the PERL tax is a local issue, and not one for legislators to decide.
"If the local people don't want it," he said, "they vote no on it. There's only 27 schools in Iowa that have it, so there have been districts that have said,'no, we don't want another tax.' But, there's very few taxes that are totally controlled by your local public. That's where those taxes belong, and we think the local voter should decide that, not somebody up in Des Moines."
State Senator Dan Dawson is among lawmakers supporting the tax's demise. Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs, questions whether PERL is necessary with the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE tax in place. Revenues from the penny sales tax provide important funding for school infrastructure projects.
"As the person who floor managed the SAVE bill here a few years ago, for three years trying to get that through," said Dawson, "I will take a personal apology to the state of Iowa, that had I had the perspective now that I did back then, PERL would have been part of the conversation with SAVE. We can't tell Iowans that we want property tax relief for school infrastructure funding, and turn around and leave some of these old legacy levies on the table."
Wells, however, says his district's SAVE money is tied up. He says eliminating PERL would have a negative impact on the district's budget.
"We use our SAVE money for facilities, and for technology," said Wells. "Eliminating the PERL and removing it, and allowing some of those expenses out of your SAVE is like reducing our budget by $20,000. It's not like it's a dollar-for-dollar match. So, yeah, that would really hurt our district. We're not in support of that."
Wells says implementing PERL has been discussed in the Essex School District, where Wells is also superintendent. Lawmakers in the Iowa House must approve PERL's removal, along with the mental health bill funding before the 2021 Legislative Session's adjournment.