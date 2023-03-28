(Shenandoah) -- Public hearings are set on a long list of proposed property sales in Shenandoah.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set hearings for its next meeting April 11th on the sales of five city owned properties--including one prominent vacant lot. By a 4-0 vote, the council set a hearing for the sale of the former Sac 'N Save property at 301 West Sheridan Avenue to Michael and Kindra Weston. Kindra told the council the couple plans to construct housing at that location.
"We were looking at, originally, a 12-to-15 unit apartment building," said Weston, "with garages behind, and then a parking lot in the front. We're also looking at some plans for duplexes to be placed all along that block with yard. It would allow for them to have a back yard and a little deck area."
Kindra says she favored the duplex option.
"I actually liked the plans for the duplexes, myself--they were really beautiful," she said. "And, they were all two bedrooms, two bathrooms. So, I think they would probably present well to a lot of young families, also young professionals, and hopefully bring some much-needed housing."
Councilman Kim Swank abstained from voting, since his nephew, Brian Kirchert was the property's other bidder. Swank, however, called for the council to reject both bids for the property.
He questioned why the council would sell a property for what he called "non-marketing price," when it recently bought land for a fair market price. In fact, the Westons' bid of $4,250 was below Kirchert's bid of $5,000. Swank says both bidders have good proposals for the land.
"The first one, the high bidder, wants to put a business on there," said Swank. "I think a business is good--I see that very well, The second bidder, the low bidder, wants to put a housing development there. I see the need for housing in Shenandoah. I think they're both good projects."
But, Swank says not enough information was provided about either proposal. He called for the bidders to present blueprints, cost estimates and other specifics to the council before a hearing is set.
"Let's say that we go ahead and sell it to somebody--either one of them--and they find out that they don't have the funding, or it falls through," said Swank. "So, what in turn we did is we just sold a city block for $5,000--which is way below marketing cost--and we have no rights to that lot after we sell it to them."
Kindra replied blueprints would not be available for the public hearing.
By unanimous votes, council members also set public hearings for the sale of property at 100 West Sheridan Avenue to Dr. Rebecca Rose, 102 West Lowell Avenue to Alvin and Janis Hale, and 305 West Valley to Gina Lamreau. By a 4-1 vote, the council set a public hearing on the sale of 109 West Lowell to Jim Downing. Councilman Richard Jones cast the lone dissenting vote, questioning whether the structure could be renovated. And, the council approved the city's budget for fiscal 2024 following a second public hearing.
In other business, the council...
---approved the vacation of a portion of Russell Avenue from the west side of Maple Street and a half-block west, and split it between Daniel Cox/Eleanor Shirley and Laura C. Newquist.
---approved the solicitation of bids for the raw water transmission main extension for two new wells, and set a public hearing for April 25th at 6 p.m. on the water treatment plant's well expansion project.
---approved a 90-day extension to Robert Miller on a rehabilitation contract at 909 7th Avenue.
---by a 4-1 vote, approved partnering with Pella Corporation and Lloyd, Incorporated for the E-cycle event April 21st. Councilwoman Toni Graham cast the lone dissenting vote, questioning why the event wasn't held in conjunction with Citywide Cleanup Days in May.
---appointed Connie McGinnis to the city's board of adjustment, succeeding George Zwickle.
---reappointed Jim Holland and Howard Killion to the city's planning and zoning commission.
---ratified and approved rates and salaries for part-time city employees at the Shenandoah Golf Course.