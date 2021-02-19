(Des Moines) -- KMAland legislators and educators, alike, are weighing in on a controversial school voucher proposal in Iowa.
Recently, the Iowa Senate by a 26-to-21 vote approved Senate File 159, which covers scholarship funds, vouchers, educational savings accounts and expanded tax credits. Republicans on the Senate Education Committee propose the measure. Among other things, the measure would divert public funding for education into a "student first" scholarship fund, and provides pathways for creating charter schools in the state. Governor Kim Reynolds called for the program's establishment during her Condition of the State Speech last month as part of a "school choice" initiative. Totaling $5,000 per student, the new state scholarships would be available for students living in the 34 Iowa public school districts with the lowest student test scores and high school graduation rates.
State Senator Tom Shipley is among three Republicans who voted against the bill. Shipley says he received feedback from both school officials and the public on the matter.
"It's 95-to-1 against it," said Shipley.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shipley says he's concerned a school voucher program would establish a trend.
"The thing is, many people don't understand how this thing would have worked," he said. "because it doesn't mean a school district in jeopardy, it means there's buildings--and there's only 34-35 buildings across Iowa--where the students would be eligible for these scholarships. None of those buildings are in my Senate district. Even at that, a couple of parochial schools in my district, I never really heard from those people as to whether they thought it was a good idea."
In a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution against the bill. Other opposition comes from David Gute, superintendent of the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Districts. Gute says both of his districts' school boards are not in favor of diverting state money from public schools.
"I know the prediction is, it's only going to be $3 million the first year," said Gute. "I think the worry is that program would expand very quickly, because it's only available to those schools who are failing at this time. I think,constitutionally, there will be a lawsuit pretty quick on that not being legal to only offer it to students in schools in failing districts."
State senators Dan Dawson and Mark Costello voted in favor of the measure. The school choice proposal faces an uncertain future in the Iowa House. Shipley says it's possible the measure could be split into different parts on that side of the chamber.