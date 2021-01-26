(Shenandoah) – There will be no changes in Shenandoah’s existing noise control regulations – at least for now.
By a 3-to-2 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution to maintain the existing regulations under Chapter 40 of the city code, despite questions regarding its enforceability. The decision made following a lack of consensus on a proposal from City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to repeal the current language, and replace it with a new statute setting specific decibel levels for both commercial and residential areas. Under the proposed amendment, maximum decibel levels were set at 85 for residential properties, and 95 for commercials for a 24-hour time period to allow for easier enforcement. Sorensen says the amendment also carried provisions for apply for special use permits to exceed those levels. Residents could also apply for a variance to noise standards through the city’s board of adjustment. Generally, Sorensen says the regulations would cover outdoor events.
“You just don’t get the decibel output to disturb a neighbor 50 feet away when the doors are closed,” said Sorensen. “Most of the time, people who provide entertainment inside a facility do not do so loud enough that it would cause a disturbance outside of that facility.”
Sorensen faced a barrage of questions regarding the proposed amendment, such as whether the city receives enough complaints to warrant the changes. While Sorensen says the city doesn’t have a lot of problems, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says repeat offenders are a concern.
“My limited knowledge of this is there are some repeat offenders that will comply when an officer’s on scene, but then, the next night, the next weekend, whatever, it becomes a recurring issue. So, having an enforcement mechanism would certainly be helpful, I think, for compliance.”
Sorensen, however, stressed that new language was necessary, because the current ordinance covering “raucous and unreasonable” noises, was not enforceable because of recent court rulings.
“I don’t care whether you pass this legislation or not,” said Sorensen. “I don’t care if you do a resolution. If you don’t want a noise ordinance, don’t pass one. If somebody calls in, and says ‘my neighbor’s too loud,’ we need something on the books – otherwise, you have no way to enforce it. It’s your resolution. If you don’t want a noise ordinance, don’t pass one.”
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner said requiring residents to apply for a permit within 30 days of an event was too restrictive, and would preclude outdoor music events at local establishments.
“I know that a lot of times, particularly like the Depot,” said Brantner, “they’ll have a band – they might not know about it until the night before. And so, this is very restrictive that it would have to be put in 30 days in advance, and would limit potential business to the town, potential events that the community could go and enjoy.”
Sorensen says it’s possible to set the permit notification as low as two days. Councilwomen Cindy Arman, Rita Gibson and Toni Graham voted in favor of the motion to leave the current laws on the books, while Brantner and Councilman Kim Swank voted against it. Sorensen asked council members to submit proposed changes for future discussion. He also planned to discuss possible changes with Police Chief Josh Gray.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
--- approved a resolution guaranteeing local match dollars for the city’s 2021 street resurfacing project, totaling $459,240.
---approved Kenneth Zabokrtsky as a volunteer firefighter.