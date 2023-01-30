(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program.
Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
"I wish you could walk with me when we deliver food boxes," said Shipley, "before you judge individuals who might be receipt of that. I had a conversation yesterday with a woman who is currently a well-loved teacher. She used the program when she found herself divorced, and needed food for her two kids. I would encourage you as you review that. It is not a situation (of abuse). I don't even know if there's data that you've looked at to see abuse, or whether there's an assumption that there's abuse."
State Representative Tom Moore, a health and human resources committee member, says he supported the bill in order to review the SNAP program. However, Moore says he opposed provisions calling for SNAP regulations to align with Women, Infant and Children or WIC stipulations barring the use of SNAP benefits for purchasing meat, milk and eggs and other commodities.
"When it comes down to the list of foods that are available, I have no idea where that came from," said Moore, "and I am not in favor of many things that are on that. Where that list will actually sort out, and what will actually be on that, I can't say because that will go through the subcommittee and committee."
Moore, however, agrees SNAP benefits should not be used for pop or candy purchases. Barb Nelson of Villisca voiced objections to another portion of the bill, which limits recipients to owning one vehicle. She calls the proposal "egregious punishment."
"Most people I know who are in our community, they live in lower-rent communities," said Nelson, "and work where there are jobs where you have to drive there. In Villisca, if your child goes to school in high school, you have to drive to Corning if you're going to go to any event. And, let's say, oh, my goodness, there's two people working in the family, they have to drive to different places."
State Representative Devon Wood says she expects an amendment to be offered eliminating the transportation provision.
"We live in rural Iowa," said Wood. "I live in New Market. We have A gas station. If I have to go anywhere but the farm to work, I have to drive somewhere. If I have to go anywhere but the farm to work, and if I were to have a spouse or a child, it's very likely that we could have a multi-car home and not be considered wealthy."
Earlier, Wood called the elimination of meat options in the original bill "an inadvertent mistake in the wording." The amended measure must pass the full HHS committee before being sent to the House floor for consideration.