(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials faced public pushback on adding stop signs at a major intersection on the south side of town.
During a workshop Monday evening, the Sidney City Council discussed the removal of speed humps on Main Street at the intersection of Foote Street on the south side of town and the addition of stop signs on Main to combat speeding. As approved previously by the council, Mayor Ken Brown says the speed humps on Main will be removed as soon as possible, after the removal was delayed due to snowfall last week. However, members of the public attending the workshop showed opposition to beginning the process of adding a stop sign to the same intersection. While saying stop signs can effectively prevent accidents, Fremont County Supervisor and first responder Dustin Sheldon says they aren't effective in controlling speed.
"Stop signs by the state DOT are not a proved method to slow traffic down on a route," Sheldon explained. "There's been two other places in the county where they've tried to do that and the DOT will not let them. One being in Main Street in Tabor and one being on the road that goes through Percival to slow down traffic that goes through there."
In his opinion, after working with EMS for a considerable amount of time, Sheldon says adding stop signs could actually cause more issues.
"When you change a route like that, and you got one person that has to stop and one that thinks the other one is going to stop, you're going to cause a wreck, and we don't have any wrecks there right now you have people going too fast, that's your problem, it's not accidents," Sheldon emphasized. "So when you have one person stopped at the stop sign going east or west on Foote Street, assuming that the person going north or south on Main and they don't, you're going to cause a wreck."
Additionally, Sergeant Andrew Wake, with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, says the removal of the bumps could cause more speeding. But, he says traffic deterrence from the intersection has caused speeding issues in other parts of town.
"I think there's probably going to be a bit of an issue when they come down, and we'll have some extra enforcement on that street," Wake said. "One of the things I've found is people are now speeding out of town past Casey's because it's a little bit longer of a way and I've been sitting down there in the mornings and catching people on the hill."
The claim of speeding issues was brought to the council by the public. But, after surveying the intersection for four days, Public Works Manager Jason Rhey says he didn't see a significant amount of speeding.
"We had about 300 a day, and there was only about six cars a day that were actually going at least over five miles an hour, 10 miles an hour over the speed limit," Rhey explained. "A lot of the cars that I thought were speeding were trucks with street lights on them and they sounded like they were just stomping on it, but they weren't going anywhere."
Rhey had also suggested placing blue flashing lights on the speed limit signs as another option to draw attention to the posted limits. Nonetheless, the council will set a public hearing to add stop signs on Main Street at the intersection with Foote Street at its next regular meeting on February 14th. The ordinance change would also require three readings before going into effect.