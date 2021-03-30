(Clarinda) -- When a wind turbine project is presented, the Page County Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting about the plans of the project.
That strategy was eventually approved Tuesday, March 30 based on a request of Jake and Anne Morrison. They live two miles west of College Springs and question the 1,500 feet setback stated in the county’s wind turbine ordinance approved in 2019.
“We are concerned about the setback,” Anne said. “We are small landowners, 2.75 acres. We are worried about the land west of us.” She said land in other directions from their property is owned by Jake’s parents.
“We are here representing Page County taxpayers who live in the country. We are asking for a public meeting for wind turbines. We are concerned about the setback,” Anne said.
Supervisor Chuck Morris acknowledged the Morrison’s questions, but won’t know any more until a wind turbine project is proposed.
Morris said the 2019 ordinance was “fair to all” to those who want a turbine and non-participating landowners. “We felt it was respectable to both sides,” he said.
“We don’t have a project in front of us,” Morris said, noting how wind turbine companies are acquiring land trying to put a project together. “We don’t have a project.”
Morris wants the wind turbine companies to make the first move before a meeting is scheduled.
“They would bring a project to this board for approval. That’s a more relevant time to have a public meeting.” he said
Anne said that timing would be too late.
“If they are brining a project to you and we haven’t created setbacks that are friendly to the non-participating. That would be too late. From our garage, there could be wind turbines 1,500 feet straight up from our garage. That’s our concern,” she said.
Morris backed the details of the ordinance.
“I’m comfortable with the setbacks,” he said. “You are going to have to present information that I have not read or seen for me to change the setbacks. I’ve seen a ton of information. If there is something new I will certainly take a look at it.”
Supervisor Jacob Holmes used the setbacks as part of his election campaign in 2020. He is more in favor of having setbacks measured from property lines, not structures.
Holmes said consideration should also be for the height of the wind turbines, knowing not every turbine is the same height. Page County’s ordinance does make references to the height of the tower when determining a setback. The setback’s intent is if the tower collapses, no structures would be potentially damaged.
“We don’t know if it’s a 600 foot tower for a 500 foot tower,” Morris said. “The setback and distances, until we have that data, we can talk about what ifs all day. We don’t have any project.”
Anne suggested the county change its ordinance with the measurement from the property line rather than a structure.
Morris disagreed.
“There is not an active wind project in Iowa where a setback is tied to the property line,” Morris said. There are setbacks tied to the property line which are basically moratoriums.”
Holmes was in favor of a public hearing.
“We are here to sit and listen,” he said. “We are going to listen to another jail builder which is good to learn. I’m all in favor of a sitting and listening to another meeting.”
After the ordinance was passed, supervisors held two public meetings in December 2019. Wind turbine companies have also installed meteorological towers to measure wind and weather conditions.
“Until we get a project, I’m not going to vote for a public meeting until we know what the project is,” Morris said. “I’ll have a public meeting and we will map it out.”
Holmes made a motion to schedule a public hearing. The motion was second by Alan Armstrong.
“I can’t make any decision on the ordinance until I see if there is going to be a plan,” Armstrong said about wind turbine projects.
Holmes cast the only vote in favor.
Armstrong then made a motion to schedule a public hearing when a wind turbine project has been proposed and with legal counsel. Holmes second the motion.
That motion passed unanimously.
Jon Stimson who was in attendance said wind turbine research in Page County is ongoing.
“The purpose of a public meeting is for transparency, to get as much information out there as possible. We’ve been a part of this turmoil for a couple of years now. It seems like old business. In reality, there are a lot of people still pretty uninformed. Money is a big issue for all of us. That pretty much blinds a lot of us,” he said. “You as a board should do all as you can. Error on the side of transparency.”
In other supervisor news…
Morris said an architectural firm from St. Joseph, Missouri, that has experience with jails has asked to meet with the supervisors. They agreed to schedule a presentation. Supervisors are considering plans for a new jail and have heard from other firms.