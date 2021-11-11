(Clarinda) -- A prospective business owner in Clarinda is asking for the city’s help in securing grant funding to make their dream a reality.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council heard a project update and a request for support from Carol Putnam. Putnam recently purchased a 3,600-square foot concrete building at 722 East Garfield Street in Clarinda. Putnam says she has finished cleaning the building out and has started renovating the structure, which was built in 1910. She says the original walls for the building were poured with items from a nearby scrapyard serving as reinforcement.
"There are one-inch solid steel bars, we've run into plow blades, chassis for tractors and steel wheels," said Putnam. "It's amazing what's in that building. The end result is that the building is a fortress. If there's a tornado, that's where people should go, because it's not going anywhere."
Putnam has spent her life in the general contracting and construction business, working abroad in Costa Rica and Guatemala, as well as domestically in Arizona and Florida. She says she moved to the Midwest and found the building in Clarinda to begin work on her dream business.
"It is my vision to bring together and introduce different unique experiences through food, beverage and art," said Putnam. "The goal is to display works of art in collections without regard for specific culture, embracing all cultures and transcending cultural boundaries, weaving together the arts of a hemisphere."
Putnam’s proposal actually encompasses seven separate businesses, all operating under the company Zoo Businesses. The businesses — which will all be housed in the building or on its grounds — include a coffee and tea bar, a market, a bed-and-breakfast, an artist-in-residence program, culinary classes, architectural salvage and an art gallery.
"They are all interlocking," said Putnam. "They are businesses that will inter-react and support one another through shared advertising, location and fixed business costs -- the utilities, the insurance and the maintenance. Each business will be a standalone entity without the burden of bearing the entire expense."
To date, Putnam has spent $176,000 of her own money to renovate the building and projects she will need another $125,000-$130,000 to finish. To help with financing, Putnam is applying for a $100,000 community catalyst grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which requires some sort of financial or in-kind backing from the city. Putnam says she feels the businesses will bring people to Clarinda.
"It is projected in 2028, tourism will exceed $2.4 trillion," said Putnam. "It's rivaling our budget. An enormous impact in the small market segment for hotels, B-and-B users is at $159.3 million annually."
If realized, Putnam says she would aim to hire five or six employees to start. Following discussion, the council asked Putnam to bring them options on what kind of support is required from the city to apply for the grant and to put together a proposal for their consideration.