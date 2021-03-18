(Undated) -- Planning continues for two high-profile road projects in KMAland.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say the public comment period ended Wednesday for the proposed replacement of the U.S. Highway 59 bridge over the East Nishnabotna River one mile north of Highway 48 on the Page/Fremont County line. Scott Suhr is the DOT's District 4 planner. Suhr tells KMA News the project's construction is expected to begin in 2023.
"Essentially what we're doing is just removing the old structure that's there, and removing it with a structure that's a little bit longer and a little bit wider that what's there," said Suhr.
Suhr says most of the comments received involved the proposed detour around the project.
"Our original detour was proposed for a different county road," he said. "Since that time, we've actually visited with the county engineer, J.D. King, and also our staff internally, and we're actually looking at moving that detour to go through Essex, and then on the county road going back west to go through U.S. 59."
Suhr says all of the comments will be reviewed before a final decision is made on the detour. It's anticipated the detour would be in place for 120 days. In addition, the DOT is now planning an on-line public involvement meeting on the proposed reconstruction of Highway 2 from less than a mile east of the Missouri River to the existing Horse Creek bridges in Fremont County. Suhr says the work is an extension of a project already underway at that location in the wake of the disastrous flooding two years ago.
"The plan at this location is to basically put some overflow bridges along this route," said Suhr. "In the future, a levee system is also proposed that will help protect the businesses along Highway 2 and I-29. This particular project also raises the elevation of Iowa 2 to allow for more flood resiliency in that area."
Suhr says the on-line public involvement meeting is in response to safety concerns associated with the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"We've done a lot of on-line public information meetings in the past," he said. "It just seems like people are willing to put more information out there, or give more feedback on an on-line setting than they would in person. Maybe they're nervous, maybe they don't feel comfortable--I don't know. But, it just seems like we're getting pretty good results, even though we're having an on-line public meeting."
Two-way traffic would be maintained at all times throughout the project. The public comment period for the Highway 2 project continues through May 21st. Anyone wishing to comment can access a link provided by the DOT here.
An map of the Highway 2 project is also available here: