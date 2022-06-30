(Shenandoah) -- The Iowa Funeral Directors Association, along with local funeral home directors, are encouraging the public to attend the funeral services of World War II veteran Hugh Conklin Bell.
A former World War II pilot and 1942 Shenandoah High School graduate, Bell passed away on June 2 at the age of 98. Before moving to Shenandoah, Bell was born in McCook, Nebraska, in 1924. According to his obituary, Bell took flying lessons and was preparing to take the test for a private pilot's license when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. After earning his U.S. Army Air Force Pilots Wings and Officers Commission in 1944, Bell trained pilots for overseas duties in the A-20 and A-26 light bombers. After the war ended, Bell became a troop carrier pilot visiting 33 countries and flying across 25 others before being released from the Air Force in 1953. After his time in the military, Bell spent the next 55 years as a licensed funeral director in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Arizona. Staci Shearer is a funeral director with the Hackett Livingston Funeral Home. While she didn't meet him until later in his life, Shearer says Bell shared many stories with her about his early days as a civilian mortician for the Army Mortuary Service from 1967-1968.
"Kind of the heartache and the tragedy that he had to deal with during that time," said Shearer. "But he felt it was such an important calling for him to be able to offer his services in order to prepare the casualties of the Vietnam War to be able to go back to their families and back to their homes."
Shearer says she met Bell nearly 15 years ago when he came into Hackett-Livingston with information regarding his funeral arrangements, including a self-penned obituary.
Bell spent the most recent parts of his life at Windsor Manor, now known as Homestead of Shenandoah, and Shearer says she had the honor of bringing the veteran back to the funeral home. She says Bell's personality had a lasting impact on the facility's caregivers.
"As I took him back to the funeral home, there was just a lot of tears shed, and you could definitely tell a piece of an important resident was no longer going to be at the facility," said Shearer. "He was definitely a very loved guy."
Shearer says Bell often preferred to serve his community from behind the scenes but would certainly let his opinion be known in his "letters to the editor" of surrounding newspapers.
Bell leaves behind just one relative, a nephew in Warwick, Rhode Island. Iowa Funeral Directors Association Manger Taylor Teags says having as many people as possible at the funeral is the last chance to honor Bell for all his military service and as a funeral director.
"It means a lot when people can turn up and show up and just take a half-an-hour of their day to honor someone," said Teags. "Even though he's not here to see it, it just as a whole, is really awesome to say that we took the time to honor someone like him."
The graveside service for Bell will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. on July 8 and will include military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard. Memorial donations are welcome at People for Paws or the American Legion Color Guard.