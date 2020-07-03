(KMAland) -- A recent study finds nearly 40% of individuals with health insurance are taking some type of medication that their plan does not cover.
While some people are making the choice to forego their medications, one public health expert says you have a few more options. Tori Marsh is a health insights analyst with GoodRx -- a company that tracks prescription drug prices around the country. She says the amount of Americans without health insurance or without enough insurance to cover drug costs is alarming.
"Over the past couple of years, insurance has started to cover less and less," said Marsh. "Americans are finding themselves on the hook for higher out-of-pocket costs. On top of that, around 44 million Americans now are currently uninsured and much of that is due to the coronavirus pandemic, which makes it hard for people to access affordable and consistent healthcare."
Before you skip out on prescriptions, Marsh recommends having an open and honest conversation with your doctor about your insurance and financial situation.
"Doctors don't often know what insurance plan you have or where you are in your deductible," said Marsh. "Having an open dialogue can help them guide you towards savings options or switch you to an alternative medication."
For those who have an insurance plan that is not covering their current prescriptions or a procedure, Marsh recommends taking your appeal directly to the insurance company.
"A lot of people may find that certain prescriptions or health services are not covered by their insurance currently," said Marsh. "In that case, people should file for an exception. Unfortunately, many may find that the first time they try for that exception, they may be denied, but often the second, third or even fourth time you resubmit that exception you may get covered."
Marsh also encourages people to use a health savings account or health flexible spending account to pay for certain medical costs. She also recommends using telehealth options -- especially during the COVID-19 pandemic -- to find the most affordable options.