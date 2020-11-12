(Clarinda) -- If Page County wants to become one of the counties in Iowa with a mask mandate, the process begins with the public health department, according to the Page County Board of Supervisors Thursday, Nov. 12.
With increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county and four deaths, the supervisors agreed to meet Nov. 10 to consider the rule. Supervisor Chuck Morris said not all legal information was available because of the Veterans Day holiday Nov. 11, but Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen provided some input.
Harrison, Story and Johnson counties each have a mask mandate and Iowa Code allows such rulings to be created but with a process. The board of public health first writes and adopts the details of the mandate, holds a public hearing, then proposes it to the board of super visors for approval. Morris said Page County Public Health board meets Monday, Nov. 16.
“We have a huge outbreak in our county,” Morris said about covid cases. “Masks or no masks have been politically charged. There has been clear division on this.” Morris noted the efforts made by public health and the abuse they have also received.
Morris said two of the counties that approved a mask mandate were when positivity rates were less than half of Page County’s current rate.
Page County Public Health Board chairman Chuck Nordyke, who is also chief executive officer of Clarinda Regional Health Center, said increasing COVID-19 cases have changed routines.
“It impacts our ability to take care of patients traditionally,” he said. “Having a mask acts as a barrier, it’s not 100 %, but it’s something. We’ve had staff that has been positive (cases). We have had to change the way we do stuff. We are trying to do what is best for the community.”
Clarinda Regional Health Center has a mask mandate.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman echoed Nordyke.
“We would like to see more people take responsibility,” she said.
But just because a rule says people must wear a mask, does not mean there are punishments if they don’t.
Sonksen said Harrison County’s ruling does not include enforcing people to wear masks. He added Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has authority to overrule such county decisions.
“The governor has retained that authority” he said.
Sonksen said if a business requires customers to wear masks and calls law enforcement on a customer to enforce the ruling, law enforcement is strongly urged to use body cameras to record the confrontation.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong described the mask as a symbol of respect.
“This is respect for others in the business world,” he said. His restaurant in Shenandoah has been closed for a week because of COVID-19.
“People think respect is all about (themselves), but it is something we give to others around us,” he said. “Our mandate will work only as well as our county residents respect that.”
A business employee told Morris a customer told the employee he was just diagnosed with COVID-19 and was not wearing a mask during his purchase.
Some county department heads were in attendance. Supervisors asked if any county operations should change because of the increasing number of cases. No comments were made.