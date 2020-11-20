(Glenwood) -- After months of stress and isolation due to COVID-19, KMAland residents are looking forward to reconnecting with family during the Thanksgiving holiday.
But, like everything else, the continuing coronavirus pandemic is impacting Thanksgiving dinner. Julie Lynes is Mills County's public health administrator. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Lynes urged caution in planning for the big day.
"At public health, we're just asking that people rethink their holiday plans," said Lynes, "how can you get that reconnection, and de-stress, but also modify your activities to be mindful of COVID-19, and keep your family, friends and community safe."
In lieu of big family Thanksgiving gatherings, Lynes suggests having dinners with fewer people.
"If you are getting together for Thanksgiving," she said, "make sure that you have smaller-sized gatherings. It's those big, large gatherings of different households coming in close contact, sitting together at the table for a long period of time, eating, that it's a super spreader for the disease."
Lynes says virtual Thanksgiving celebrations--using ZOOM and other videoconferencing technology--may be necessary in order to avoid spreading the virus.
"If you're sick, and you have been exposed to someone who is COVID-positive, stay home," said Lynes, "participate virtually, and let's make a really concentrated efforts to deliver to our high-risk loved ones. Let's figure out a way to celebrate the holiday, and to count our blessings, and have gratitude, and just conduct ourselves in a manner that will help us move forward this year."
With news of possible COVID vaccines in the works, Lynes asks residents for their continued patience.
"The condition that we're in right now, it's not going to last forever," she said. "There's an end in sight. I think that in the next couple of months, we're really going to turn the corner with this. I think we have some very promising news coming out with vaccines. I think that right now, we really have to buckle down and do our best, and we also have to really appreciate that we're humans, and we need to connect, and we need to not be isolated--and balancing that sometimes is hard."
