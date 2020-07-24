(Bedford) — Public health officials are warning anyone who attended the Taylor County Fair or had contact with someone who attended the fair that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Taylor County Public Health Administrator Crystal Drake says anyone who attended the fair or who had prolonged contact with someone who attended the event — which was held July 13-18 — has potentially been exposed to novel coronavirus.
Drake says symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 2-14 days after exposure. The most common symptoms include fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath. Other less common symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain and weakness, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Public health officials urge anyone who may be experiencing symptoms to isolate and call your health care provider to inquire about testing.