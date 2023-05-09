(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to unload another vacant city property tonight.
At its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on the proposed sale of the city's former water plant at 204 Grass Street to Austin and Kayla Terry. The structure has remained vacant since the city's new $12 million facility went online in 2017. Speaking at the previous council meeting late last month, Austin says the plan entails renovating a part of the structure into a rentable living space.
"The old top floor where they had kind of a break room, there's an old shower up there and couple of empty rooms," he said, "that could sort of be turned into an apartment or Airbnb maybe."
Additionally, Austin says the warehouse on the property presents opportunities for additional storage space in the community. Following an initial cleanup of the property, Kayla says they also plan to secure the area better to allow for exterior storage opportunities.
"Initially we want to secure the fence and add some privacy slots, so that way if anybody had interest in like RV storage or boat storage -- thinks we don't have a whole lot of in this town -- it's contained a little bit," said Kayla. "Then we'd start working on the inside going for more like self-storage as well."
However, Kayla says the primary hope is to generate some revenue from the proposed living space on the property that has been sitting vacant. Other previous renovation projects undertaken by the Terrys include the old Austin's Automotive structure, the former Henderson's Auto Repair building, and other projects in Essex. Other agenda items include setting public hearings for May 23rd at 6 p.m. on proposed amendments to the city's water and sewer rates, and approval of a bid proposal to demolish city properties at 201 North Broad Street, 207 Sycamore, 202 Wabash Avenue, 102 West Lowell Avenue and 102 West Summit Avenue.