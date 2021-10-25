(Clarinda) -- Page County residents will have a chance this week to weigh in on a proposed ordinance to allow recreational ATV and UTV usage on the county's gravel roads.
The Page County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing on the proposed ordinance at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Page Room of the courthouse during its regular meeting. The final language for the ordinance comes after further discussion between the supervisors, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, County Sheriff Lyle Palmer and staff from the county's conservation department. Under the ordinance, ATVs used only for agricultural purposes would be exempt from being registered, a suggestion offered by Esaias.
"ATVs used for exclusively for ag purposes don't need to register," said Esaias. "My suggestion to us is that the ones that want to just strictly use them for ag purposes, that they don't need to come in and register them and get a permit."
The original proposal last week had included a provision that would still require farmers to register their ATVs, however, Esaias pointed out at the board's previous meeting that would mean a fee charged by the state for registration. Esaias says it makes more sense to not require any registration for farm ATVs.
"The ones that are interested and that want to have additional privileges or whatever you want to call to ride it on secondary roads could come in, register them and purchase a permit from Page County to do that," said Esaias.
The supervisors used an existing ordinance in Mills County as a model for a proposed ordinance in the county, which would require liability insurance, registration and seatbelts to use the machines. County Sheriff Lyle Palmer also asked the supervisors to set a speed limit of 35 mph for ATVs in the ordinance. He says speed is the most common complaint his deputies see with current ATV usage.
"Most of these of UTVs or side-by-sides that they're getting are capable of 50-80 mph, depending on what they are," said Palmer. "The issues that we see that deal with these are the seatbelts, probably some underage -- because you still have to have a driver's license to operate one of those on a roadway. Farm is not exempt from that."
The proposed ordinance would only cover gravel roads in the county, as well as hard surface roads that are used when no gravel route is available. The ordinance does not cover allow ATV usage on state highways or within city limits. Each city in the county is allowed to adopt their own regulations for ATV and UTV usage. Immediately following the public hearing, the supervisors will consider the first reading of the ordinance. If passed, the ordinance would require at least one more reading before it could be adopted.