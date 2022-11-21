(Shenandoah) -- Public hearings on some important projects highlight Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Numerous hearings are slated for the council's 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall, including development agreements with four projects. One of the agreements is with Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP for the proposed senior housing project at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue. Among other things, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the agreement spells out tax increment financial provisions for the project, which entails construction of a 40-unit apartment complex for residents age 55 and older.
"That is a tax increment financing rebate," said Lyman, "where they will pay their taxes to the county, and then the county and the city will reimburse them up to a certain amount each year for a period of time. I think we limited this one up to $250,000."
Other hearings are set for agreements connected to Community 1st Credit Union's facility at 603 South Fremont Street, Green Plains, Incorporated's proposed biocampus expansion--including its $50 million clean sugar facility--and MALOJA, LLC, the company spearheading the renovation of the former Johnson Brothers Mill building. Also scheduled is a public hearing on a revision of the city's urban renewal plan to incorporate the Community 1st and Shenandoah Villa projects into city limits. Lyman, however, says the council is delaying action on the development agreements and the urban renewal plan until the next regular council meeting in December.
"We submitted stuff to the Secretary of State's office for the annexation of the Community 1st property," said Lyman. "They have not confirmed that annexation yet. So, we're going to have to defer action on those items. We're still going to hold the public hearing on our amendment to our renewal plan, and our actual development agreements, but we're going to have to defer action until the first meeting in December--which is going to be on the 6th."
Another public hearing concerns the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Streets to Nishna Productions, Incorporated for $1,000. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the agency hopes to construct a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients.
"I was approached, or at least the city was quite a few weeks ago, about what properties we had available," said McQueen. "We made them a list. They pretty much looked through it, and looked at what they wanted. They found that at 300 Pine."
In addition, the council will consider an extension for renovation of 208 East Sheridan Avenue.