(Shenandoah) -- Three property sales and a proposed expansion of Shenandoah Medical Center highlight Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council holds public hearings on the sales of city property at 805 Southwest Road to Lukas Herold, 307 North Center Street to CP Self-Storage for $4,002, and 102 East Grant to Monroe Property Company totaling $300. Another hearing concerns the issuance of hospital revenue notes not to exceed $7 million for Shenandoah Medical Center's planned cancer center expansion project--with all costs paid by SMC. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News hospital officials asked the city for help on the project.
"It's something in state code that requires, for projects like that, to go through the local municipalities to get tax-exempt financing," said Lyman. "They have approached us about helping them access that, and we have supported it."
SMC CEO Matt Sells announced the project at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's annual banquet back in April. Plans call for constructing the addition on the hospital's east side. He says the project will meet the growing need for cancer treatment services in the community.
“Our radiation therapy and our team of therapists, as well as the folks who provide chemotherapy services at the hospital are some of the best that I’ve had the privilege to work with,” said Sells. “I hear that a lot from patients, and it makes me feel really good. So, after hearing that for so long, and understanding that it was a real strength of our facility, we’ve been talking about how we can expand that.”
Completion is targeted for the spring of 2023. Also on the agenda: First National Bank's requested street closings associated with the Moonlight Magic event October 28th.