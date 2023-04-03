(Glenwood) -- Public hearings dot the Glenwood City Council's upcoming agenda.
During its latest regular meeting, the council set a pair of public hearings for their meeting on April 11 and 7 p.m., including the conveyance of a pedestrian bridge easement and the proposed sale and conveyance of real estate at 202 Townsend Street. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the easement agreement would be with the Glenwood Community School District regarding improvements on a pedestrian bridge over Keg Creek between the elementary and high school buildings.
"It is a shortcut between the middle school and the high school and they are working on revamping that bridge," said Farnan. "In doing so, they want to change the approach to the bridge. To do that, they requested an easement from the city so they could change the placement of the ramp for that bridge."
Currently, Farnan says the majority of the ramp is on city property, and the school wishes to make the ramp a straight shot rather than at a 90-degree angle.
She says the agreement would also be one of many ways the city is looking to work "hand-in-hand" with the school district.
"I think they had come to us last year and mentioned this as a possibility and the city council was completely on board to do so, we just had to go through the legal steps to make sure we do it correctly," she said. "We're always happy to partner with the school when we can to make it better for everybody."
Regarding the sale of city-owned real estate, Farnan says the city has received one bid for just over $8,400 to Charles Daschner to re-model a house at 202 Townsend Street. Farnan says the council asked to address the property due to the structure being in poor condition.
"We believe the foundation has been compromised and it has been vacant for quite some time, so there's some interior work that needs to be done as well," Farnan explained. "The council had requested that the property be torn down and rebuilt due to those foundation issues, but the bid we received was just to re-model the property."
Farnan says the council can decide on the easement agreement and property sale following the public hearings. Additionally, the council set a hearing for April 11 on the city's proposed maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.