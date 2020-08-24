(Shenandoah) -- Public hearings regarding property sales and parking regulations dot the Shenandoah City Council agenda for Tuesday.
Meeting in regular session at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council will give citizens the opportunity to address a number of issues. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News one public hearing deals with changes to overnight parking regulations for trucks in the community.
"Right now, it's kind of piecemeal, so we're looking at changing that to probably a combination of Northwest Road and Southwest Road," said Lyman. "That would ensure that people can get in and out of their properties effectively and we're not having issues with trucks dollying down and getting stuck in our asphalt."
Other public hearings are slated for property sales at 302 Sycamore Street and 1202 South Center Street, as well as action on those items. The council will also consider changing yield signs along Walnut Street to stop signs. At the last council meeting two weeks ago, Police Chief Josh Gray told the council he agrees with area residents who requested the change.
“It actually kind of made sense,” said Gray. “We’ve looked up calls and stuff, and we’ve actually had several accidents, actually, that happened at those avenues that happened at Walnut—because Walnut is one of our heavily-traveled roads, believe it or not. All the avenues that don’t have yield signs are already stop signs. It doesn’t make sense why we have one that’s already a stop sign, where the rest of the avenues are just yield (signs)—especially 5th and 6th.”
Gray says it’s tough for motorists to see along Walnut.
“All the people that park at Lloyds work around there,” he said. “It is really tough to see unless you get all the way out there, unless you stop to take a look—that’s why accidents happen. I think it’s actually a good idea to go ahead (and put stop signs). If you’re going east, anyway, if you go to Maple and go to Elm, there are already stop signs. It’s just the one block there where there are yield signs.’
Finally, Lyman says the council will consider setting a public hearing for a revenue purpose statement for the golf course. In February, the council approved entering into a lease agreement for operation of the golf course and pro shop. Lyman says the city must adopt a document that states where money from the course will be used.
"It's something our auditors pointed out to us," said Lyman. "We are generating public funds, so we need to go ahead and say what we are doing with those public funds. So, we'll be setting a public hearing on that."
Lyman says the council will also consider the hiring four new employees of the city.