(Shenandoah) -- Public hearings for property sales line the upcoming agenda for the Shenandoah City Council.
At it's regular meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m., the council will hold public hearings for six city-owned properties. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News four of the properties are currently vacant including 300 Sycamore Street and 505 West Valley Street. Lyman says the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center has placed $50 bids on the adjoining properties.
"They want to build their own facility there and have some parking," said Lyman. "Right now they're located in a building at a church on Center Street. They're borrowing the space basically, and they want to build their own space specific for them."
Other public hearings are set on the sales of 112 East Thomas Avenue to Terry Ratliff for $1,100, 108 North Center to Alvin and Janis Hale for $400, 510 Tassa Street to Robert Stuck for $500, and 109 West Lowell to Adrian Palmer for $1,500.
Lyman says the Tassa and Lowell properties are the only two with a structure currently on the property.
"510 Tassa and 109 West Lowell will be entering into an agreement for repair and rehab," said Lyman. "And they'll have I believe a year each on those to complete that work."
Lyman says the he and other city officials look forward to getting the properties back in the hands of residents.
"We would like to see all of these properties improved and you know back on the tax rolls, we maintain them and mow them and all that, and it'd be nice to get those off of our list," said Lyman. "We've got plenty of other stuff to take care of, and If somebody's going to use it, we'd rather it be in the hands of someone who's going to use it rather than us just having to mow it from time to time."
Lyman adds action items on the proposed sales will following the public hearings.
Other items on the agenda: revisiting proposed changes to the city's fireworks ordinance, publishing a notice to fill a council vacancy, discussion on the resurfacing project at the Shenandoah Municipal Airport, loan agreements for bonds regarding street improvements, a development agreement with Midwest Mental Health, a noise ordinance amendment, setting city-wide cleanup for May 12th-14th, approval for an Easter Egg Hunt for the American Legion, and the hiring of seasonal staff.