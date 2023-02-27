(Shenandoah) -- Public hearings on land sales and ordinance amendments are set for Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property at 208 East Valley Avenue to Nancy Stevenson for $2,000. Another public hearing is slated for an amendment to the city's public safety and health ordinance, setting the minimum age requirement to enter an establishment selling tobacco or vaping products to 21. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen discussed the proposed amendment on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"That actually adds that part about the vaping and anything with nicotine fluid, and so forth," said McQueen. "We want to get up-to-date on that, you know, and make sure our wording was current with what's going on."
Council members also hold a public hearing on an amendment to the city's animal protection and control ordinance. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the amendment pertains to fines charged for violations.
"We changed our dog at large ordinance," said Lyman, "or, well, the ordinance part of the dog at large to be a simple municipal fine a while back. So, this is changing all of the animal-related things to be a simple fine, as opposed to an automatic court appearance."
In addition, the council is expected to set a public hearing for March 14th at 6 p.m. on an amendment to the city's fire protection ordinance. Lyman says the amendment would allow the city's fire department to charge insurance for responses. Also on the agenda: discussion regarding a mutual aid agreement with Fremont County and the proposed purchase of new airpacks for the city's fire department.