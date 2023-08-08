(Shenandoah) -- Much of Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting was spent preparing for the NEXT regular council meeting.
Numerous public hearings were set for the council's August 22nd regular meeting. One such hearing is set for a proposed amendment to city ordinances regarding park and recreation board members' terms. Councilman Kim Swank says the park board proposes reducing members' terms from 6 to 4 years.
"The park board members are elected for 6 years," said Swank. "Six years is a long time commitment, and they don't get paid anything, and they spend a lot of time on it. They thought if they cut it back to 4, it would be easier for somebody. A person could make a commitment for 4 rather than 6."
Other August 22nd public hearings are set on proposed amendments to the city's cemetery ordinances regarding sales of lots/perpetual care, and rules regarding markers and decorations. Another public hearing that evening concerns authorizing a loan agreement and the issuance of notes not to exceed $3 million. That same night, the council holds the delayed public hearings on proposed raises for the mayor and council members. Publication issues forced the city to postpone hearings originally scheduled for Tuesday night by two weeks.
Council members also set a public hearing for September 12th on the acceptance of bids for construction of two new water wells. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the city is rebidding the projects due to an unsuccessful first round.
"When we did the last bid, we did not receive any bids," said Lyman. "Apparently, that happens around 3% of the time according to our engineer. We were just that lucky. So, we're going to rebid it. We had a bunch of interested separate parties, but not a general contractor. We're hoping that the general contractor will actually bid it and do the whole contract for us with those several smaller parties."
One final public hearing is scheduled for September 26th on a public improvement project which may require acquisition of agricultural land. Council members also approved an engagement agreement between the city and Ahlers and Cooney. Both actions were taken following a 10-minute closed session.