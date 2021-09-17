(Des Moines) -- A public meeting complaint concerning Montgomery County has been dismissed.
Meeting in regular session Thursday, the Iowa Public Information Board, deliberated on a number of complaints concerning Chapters 21 and 22 of Iowa Code. One case, filed by Vicky Rossander of rural Red Oak, regarded the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and committee meetings for spending of the American Rescue Plan funds. Legal Counsel for the board, Zach Goodrich outlined the complaints made by Rossander.
"Ms. Rossander alleged that the board established a committee to determine how the board would spend it's American Rescue Plan funds, (and) she alleged that should could not find record of the establishment of this committee," Goodrich said. "She also alleged that the group may be meeting without posted notice, and meetings that are not open to the public. The committee consists of the County Auditor, Sheriff, Public Health Director, Emergency Management Director, and two of the five board of supervisors' members."
Goodrich added the primary cause for dismissal is the lack of dates provided for the committee meetings, thus the board can not guarantee the complaint was filed in the required timely manner, per Iowa Code. Additionally, Goodrich says the committee was not the body making the formal decisions.
"Local media has indicated, that all decisions concerning spending of the ARP funds, had been presented to the board of supervisors at properly noticed open meetings," Goodrich said. "The ARP committee engaged in collecting information for the board, (but) the board was responsible for making the decisions on the expenditure of the funds. The complaint alleged that the board violated Iowa Code Chapter 21, however, there is no information that the board met properly without notice."
Goodrich says it appears, with the information presented, that the committee formed would not qualify as a governmental body pursuant with Iowa Code section 21-dot-two sub-section one.
However, Rossander says the root of her complaints stem from the fact that she was not granted access to the date of the meetings.
"It was simply impossible for me to do this as I have not been given any dates and times when these meetings were held, and the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors never posted any dates and times as to when these committee meetings would be held, and refused to provide them to me," Rossander said. "I would like this board to recognize that the entire premise of my complaint to begin with, was that this committee was meeting behind closed doors with no public notice."
Rossander also says even though the board of supervisors did change the meetings to be open to the public, she says that is useless at this point.
"As of today they have not scheduled any future meetings, and as I told (Margaret) Johnson, I refuse to withdrawal my complaint until that actually happens, and the public has been allowed to attend," Rossander said. "The Montgomery County Attorney indicated in the same email dated September 2nd, stated they hoped to schedule a meeting in 'the next couple of weeks.' It is now 14 days since that email was sent, and no meeting has been scheduled."
Rossander added while the committee meetings will be open to the public, they do not allow for public comment during discussion. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson, who was present at the meeting, says the board intends to schedule a meeting following the October deadline for department heads to submit a request for spending. Robinson also confirmed the lack of public comment for now.
After some discussion, the public information board officially adopted the decision to dismiss the case in an 8-1 vote.