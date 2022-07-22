(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials seek public input on a modified draft air quality permit for a Fremont County ethanol plant.
The public input period opened last week for what the Iowa DNR calls a "significant" modification to Green Plains, Shenandoah LLC's Title V operating permit required through the Clean Air Act. Marne Stein is the Supervisor of the Title V Operating Permits and Emissions Inventory with the DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Stein says the permit compiles all the necessary data to ensure the plant is in line with all required air quality regulations. She adds Green Plains received its first Title V permit in 2013, was later renewed in 2019, and is due for another renewal in 2024. After the company went through building permits for new emission points in 2020, she says the purpose of this modification is to include them in the more significant air quality permit.
"Which is a protein dryer, a protein storage, and a protein cooling system," said Stein. "They got their construction permits for us from them, and then they're required to update their Title V permit to include those new sources of pollution."
Stein says the three pieces would add roughly 24 tons of volatile organic compounds annually at maximum capacity. However, given the possible overall emissions of the plant and not continually operating at total capacity, she says the increase is not too significant.
"That is not what they're going to actually emit, that is what the worst case of what they could possibly emit in full operation of every hour for every day," said Stein. "That's just with those new pieces of equipment -- with the whole rest of the plant, their potential to emit for volatile organic compounds is about 179 tons."
For public comments, Stein says they are seeking input from individuals on their perspective of adding the three new emission points.
"So kind of what we're looking for is if anyone has any concerns or comments on the record keeping or the testing that we've included with the permit, or if they just have any questions in general about the permit," said Stein.
DNR officials recommend pointing out unintended consequences, providing technical information, suggesting alternative solutions, and asking questions regarding the proposed changes. Individuals can also request a public hearing stating their interest and concern with the proposal. The DNR will set a hearing if there is a significant and relevant public interest. Written comments and requests can be submitted via mail to Zane Peters, the permit reviewer, at 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.
For questions on the public comment process, contact Peters at 515-725-9531 or zane.peters@dnr.iowa.gov.