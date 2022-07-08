(Riverton) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping to gauge the public perception of a planned timber sale at a Fremont County conservation area.
Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison tells KMA News a public meeting will be at the Riverton Community Building on Wednesday, July 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss a planned timber sale at Lake Shawtee Wildlife Management Area, southeast of Randolph. Dollison says DNR officials will provide the details of the harvest, discuss the habitat-related motives, and answer any questions or take comments from the public. Dollison says plans call for the sale to include the trees along Honey Creek and other draws in the area. He says the conservation area is one of the best for preserving grassland wildlife, but the large trees can be detrimental -- particularly for ring-neck pheasants and northern bobwhite quail, both of which are common to the area.
"They provide dens for racoons, and the movement of the racoons is actually controlled by if there's not a tree they can crawl up to escape predators -- most likely coyotes, -- they generally tend to not use that area," said Dollison. "So what we've found is that mature, large trees really are detrimental to nesting success of grassland birds, especially pheasants and quails."
While DNR crews have been cutting the trees with chainsaws, Dollison says the tree species have become increasingly more merchantable.
Dollison says the meeting will then be followed up by the DNR lining out an official harvest area and obtaining bids.
"We'll have an estimate of the trees in that and then the harvest plan will be sent out for bids out to loggers and bonded timber buyers," said Dollison. "Then we'll most likely accept the highest bid."
Dollison says the plan is for the harvest to be performed over the next two winters. The community building in Riverton is located at 808 Summer Avenue.