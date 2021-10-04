(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are seeking public input on two upcoming initiatives.
Residents are invited to attend a special meeting Wednesday evening at 6 at the Marnie Simons Elementary School gym. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the meeting's agenda centers on two developments. The first involves plans for a community fitness center addition on the west side of the gym. Wells says the proposed center has been in the discussion phase for the past four-to-five years.
"We have a lot of patrons that utilize our fitness center," said Wells. "We have a small weight room, and we do have the gym. We have so many people using it, we'd like to have a better facility for them to use, and also a stand-alone facility that would keep people out of the school, yet they would have 24-hour access to it. We think for sports as well, having an available weight system for kids and for parents would be good, and we could offer classes and aerobics, and other fitness programs."
Wells says the meeting is designed to garner feedback on what residents want to see in a fitness facility.
"We certainly want input on the type of equipment that would be available," he said, "whether or not there would be a cost for the use of the facility. One of the things that early conversations had in the plan was a whirlpool or hot tub for athletes that have sore muscles, that they could go in and use that, and also the types of classes that they would want offered in a facility, because that would drive the size of the facility, and the layout of the facility. So, we want to get all that input."
Wells says the second development involves a proposed charter high school in Hamburg. The superintendent says a public meeting is required as part of the Iowa Department of Education's application process.
"We're looking at adding a charter high school that would focus on CTE certification while students are still in high school," said Wells. "So, a student that would graduate from a charter high school--our charter high school--would be certified in plumbing, or being an apprentice in electrical, heating or cooling, or welding. Then, students who are looking at a four-year university would get their AA degree while they're still a student in high school, paid for by state funding."
State Education Board members rejected two previous applications to restore high school classes under a career academy format. However, Wells says legislation passed earlier this year allowing the establishment of charter schools in Iowa opened the door for Hamburg's effort.
"We don't look at a charter high school as having a huge enrollment," he said. "Maybe 15, or 30, or 40 students. But, it would open the doors also for adults under 21 that may have dropped out of school, or don't have adequate training to come to, as well."
Hamburg School Board members are expected to act on a charter school application at this month's regular meeting. If approved, state education officials would have 75 days to consider the application.