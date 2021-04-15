(Des Moines) — The Iowa Public Information Board has dismissed two complaints of public records law violation against two Mills County boards.
During the IPIB’s regular meeting Thursday, the board dismissed two complaints brought by Bill Allan against the Mills County Board of Supervisors and the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. The complaints stemmed from a public records request made by Allan asking for correspondence between the supervisors and MidAmerican Energy regarding a proposed development project. IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says the request asked for a number of documents.
"On February 19th, Mr. Allan asked the Board of Supervisors about the use of non-disclosure agreements with regards to a project managed by MidAmerican Energy and whether any board members had signed such an agreement," said Johnson. "He then requested copies of all correspondence between 'you and members of your staff regarding the mega-site project in Mills County.' He asked that to include emails, text messages, non-disclosure agreements and other written communications and provided the search terms for those requested records."
Johnson says the Mills County Attorney’s Office told Allan that the board did not have any correspondence between its members and MidAmerican.
"The Mills County Attorney -- on behalf of the Board of Supervisors -- responded to this complaint on March 15th," said Johnson. "The response noted that there were no records responsive to the record. It was also her understanding that any non-disclosure agreements were between MidAmerican Energy, a private company, and private landowners."
Johnson says that while the County Attorney responded to the request, the board itself did not respond, leading to some confusion.
"In our review, the board did not separately notify Mr. Allan that the board members did not have any responsive records," said Johnson. "The board thought that the county attorney was responding on behalf of Mills County, including the Board of Supervisors. I think if the board had responded immediately to the records request, this complaint would have been unnecessary."
Allan additionally filed a public records request asking for correspondence and non-disclosure agreements between the Mills County Economic Development Foundation and MidAmerican Energy. Johnson says MCEDF is not subject to public records requests.
"The letter advised Mr. Allan that this was a private foundation, not a government body as defined in Iowa Code Chapter 22," said Johnson. "As such, it was not subject to the requirements of Chapter 22. I've listed the definition of a government body there and the order reaches the conclusion that this body does not meet the definition of a government body and is not required to release its records as public record and that there was no violation of Iowa Code Chapter 22."
Full copies of both dismissal orders can be found below.