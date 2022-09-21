(Sidney) -- All but a handful of items remain for workers on the long-running Sidney School District building projects.
Sidney School Board members received the monthly update on the projects at Monday's regular meeting. Voters passed a $10 million bond issue back in November, 2019 for construction of a CTE addition and gymatorium at Sidney Junior-Senior High School, plus extensive remodeling at Sidney Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says crews are still addressing the remaining "punchlist" items for all projects.
"For example, there might be an electrical outlet, or might be some paint in an area or something like that," said Hood. "We are working with Boyd Jones and the contractor to get those things finished up, so that we can sign off and have them be done, and move on. Those are just examples of things that are on that punchlist. Like I said, the punchlist is just about complete. We're excited to have that part of the project hopefully be done before long."
Issues related to COVID-19--including supply deliveries--hampered the construction's progress. Hood says board members discussed the prospects for a public open house to showcase the projects' completion. The superintendent says the district's administrators are working to set a date on the event. However, he says groups already viewing the work--including former graduates--are pleased with the results.
"People that have been in the building are excited about the building," he said. "We had homecoming this past weekend, and we had some past grads take a tour on a Saturday morning, and heard very positive comments from them, as well. We're trying to figure out that open house date, so that we can have the community come in, and look at our finished product."
In the meantime, the remaining project covered under the bond issue remains on hold. Board members tabled awarding a contract for the stadium and track renovations in August after only half of the project received adequate bid coverage. Hood hopes for a project rebidding in the near future. You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood here: