(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to face pressure to adopt an ordinance regulating a proposed carbon pipeline project as the new year begins.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county board of supervisors heard from Marty Maher, a property owner near Imogene, who urged the board to begin the ordinance creation process sooner rather than later, specifically regarding Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express pipeline. The pipeline would cover a five-state region, including nearly 700 miles in western Iowa. Maher says time is of the essence, particularly given the often lengthy ordinance creation process.
"I don't know how many readings your zoning commission requires and how many readings it requires at the supervisor's table, but this is a time consuming process," said Maher. "I really urge you to get this on the agenda and get the ball rolling. I know this is not going to be a quick deal, but we've got to get started if we're going to get it done."
Maher and other opponents have called on multiple counties in KMAland to adopt an ordinance similar to Shelby County, which was put in place late last year. While the county is engaged in litigation with Summit due to the ordinance's passage, Maher and other opponents say the county's legal representation, Ahlers and Cooney, are confident in the regulation's ability to survive the courts. Maher also pointed to one provision in the ordinance regarding first responder funding.
"Summit Carbon is going to be contributing every year to the expense of upgrading the first responders, because they've got to upgrade their equipment to be able to deal with this because there's nothing like it in the area," he said. "There's going to be ongoing expenses for training and equipment, so that's part of this ordinance. It benefits the county to get this in place for that money to keep this thing rolling."
Additionally, Maher pointed to Summits' resistance to releasing safety information before the Iowa Utilities Board approves their permit application as another reason counties need to implement safety regulations.
"They have data as far as the 'plume effect' -- where it's going to go and what it'll do -- but they won't release that to the utilities board because they said that the issue of safety is not what the utilities board should look at or consider in terms of citing the pipeline, which seems ridiculous to me but that seems to be their position," said Maher. "That's all the more of an interest for the local counties to take up the safety requirements with setbacks and such."
Maher says the timeline of when the utilities board could consider the project's approval, originally anticipated to be addressed in March, has become less clear as the regulatory body has instructed Summit to acquire more land by voluntary easements before considering the project. The project would run through portions of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont counties to Green Plains Shenandoah -- one of 12 ethanol plants in Iowa that the pipeline would serve.