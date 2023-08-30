(Essex) -- Essex residents are remembering and recognizing some special individuals this weekend.
Essex Community Development Director Tess Nelson announced the Essex Labor Day Celebration's honorary grand marshal on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"This year, we are honoring Steve Putnam, who is a longtime Page County officer," said Nelson. "Of course, he did live and raise his family in Essex. So, his family, who recently moved back to Essex, will be standing in for him over the weekend, as we honor 'Putter' as he was called around town."
A 1974 Shenandoah High School graduate, Putnam served 28 years as an Essex reserve police officer, then as a reserve deputy for the Page County Sheriff's Office. He also spent 31 years with Essex Fire and Rescue. Putnam was an Essex resident from the late 1980's until his passing in August, 2022. Previously, celebration organizers named Dennis and Teresa Perry as the parade's grand marshals for 2023.
"They have done so much for our community over the years," she said. "This is just one of the small ways that we can repay them for all that they've done."
Also appearing in the parade: Kirsten Kalkas and Jorja Dumler, Miss Essex and Little Miss Essex, respectively, for 2023, as well as a vast menagerie of floats, marching bands and vehicles under the theme of "There's No Place Like Essex." Nelson says registration is not required for the parade, which steps off in the community Monday afternoon at 2.
"You shut show up in the parking lot at the high school," said Nelson. "We've got a couple committee members that will kind of direct you where to go. It's a first come, first-serve basis, so you just show up and that's your spot in the parade. We welcome anyone."
This weekend's events begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the restored Essex Opera House Friday from 4-6 p.m. A complete Essex Labor Day Celebration schedule is available on the essexiowa.com website. You can hear the full interview with Tess Nelson here: