(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah area veterans received some special gifts Thursday morning.
Shenandoah Middle School's 7th and 8th Grade Band, under the direction of Michael Jones, performed the National Anthem at the outset of traditional Veterans Day services at the Shenandoah High School gym. Middle school and high school students joined the public in paying tribute to those who served the country in past U.S. conflicts. Additionally, ceremony attendees received a history lesson regarding a special program providing quilts to veterans across the United States.
Carol Cox of Farragut is a 1982 Shenandoah High School graduate, and president of the Shenandoah American Legion Auxiliary Post #88. In 2014, Cox founded the Southwest Iowa Scrappy Quilters, a local chapter of Quilts of Valor, which has honored thousands of veterans since its inception in 2003. Cox says founder Catherine Roberts launched the organization after her son Nate was deployed in Iraq. Following "a dream that was as vivid as life," Cox says Roberts learned of how quilts can comfort veterans suffering from postwar trauma.
"She saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over," said Cox. "Catherine could see his war demons clustered around him, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if she was viewing a movie, she saw him in the next scene, wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor had changed from one of dispair, to one of hope and meaning. The quilt had made this dramatic change.
"The message of her dream was clear--quilts equal healing."
Cox says Roberts established specific criteria for quilts created and awarded to veterans.
"She knew a quilt of valor had to be quality-made--no charity quilt," she said. "A quilt of valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilt. It was would be awarded, and not as a gift, not just passed out like a magazine or a video, and it would unequivocally say, 'thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor serving our nation.' And, it must be recorded on the website."
Quilts were awarded to four Shenandoah School District employees who are also Army veterans. William "Bill" Flowers, an 8th grade math instructor, custodians Mike Bryant and Jeff McCoy, and Kayla Michaelson, a high school library associate. Michaelson served in the Army from 2010-13, spending most of her deployment in South Korea. Michaelson tells KMA News Veteran's Day has special meaning for more than one reason.
"Veteran's Day to me is just a day to honor all the veterans that served our country--not just me, but all the veterans," said Michaelson. "My grandpa--my 'pee-paw' who I like to call him--is my veteran that I celebrate, and I dedicate my service to him."
Michaelson adds her husband received a similar quilt for his service to the country a while back. Other service participants were the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard, and the Shenandoah High School Choir, under the director of Ashleigh Smith.