(Rock Port) -- Some interesting races dot Atchison County's municipal election ballot.
Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. One of the key races is in Tarkio, where incumbent Mayor Tim Morehouse faces a reelection challenge from Mark Staten. Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor tells KMA News other communities have contested races this election.
"There is a race in the city of Rock Port, on the north ward alderman," said Taylor. "Then, there is also a race in the city of Westboro. They have aldermen at large--there's three candidates, but they will elect two. Then, we have a school board race in the city of Fairfax, and a fire department race in the city of Fairfax."
Rock Port's north ward alderman race pits Kory Paris against Todd Stevens. In Westboro, three candates are running for two at-large alderman positions: Marjorie Duran, Jason Leseberg and Jerry Kirkpatrick. The Fairfax Rural Fire District Board race features James Brown against Mark Adams. And, three candidates seek two Fairfax R-3 School Board positions: Jill Kingery, Chance Clement and Crystal Woodring. Taylor says this election is quiet in the town of Watson.
"They had equal numbers of candidates file," she said. "And, the road district had equal numbers. So, there is nothing to vote on in the Watson area, and the Watson polling area will be closed for this election."
Tuesday's election is the first since Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared an end to the COVID-19 crisis earlier this week. Taylor says masks and cleaning materials will still be available at the polls.
"We are still going to have those things available at the polling location," said Taylor, "for those that still may have to have that protection. We will still use some additional cleaning methods. But, it is a lot less stressful this election, knowing the governor has released that, and that we have no current cases in the county."
Taylor hopes for a better turnout at the polls than what the absentee ballot indicates. Less than 20 ballots had been returned as of Friday. Anyone with questions regarding Tuesday's elections should call Susette Taylor at 660-744-6214.