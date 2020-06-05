(Des Moines) -- Covering the news in Iowa's capital city during extraordinary times has been a challenge for veteran reporters--including one of the state's foremost political observers.
Lenox native O. Kay Henderson is the longtime news director at Radio Iowa. Henderson and other reporters were back at the Statehouse this week, as the 2020 Iowa General Assembly resumed after a long layoff due to COVID-19 restrictions. Lawmakers returned amid continuing turmoil in downtown Des Moines because of protests stemming from the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Henderson says the legislative session resumed as scheduled Wednesday--despite the protests.
"Des Moines is a big place," said Henderson. "For instance, on Wednesday night, as the Iowa House debated past the curfew in Des Moines--which is 9 p.m.--there were a group of almost a thousand protesters on Grand Avenue, which runs by the capitol building. But, they were 50 blocks away. Legislators couldn't hear them. So, while these things do dominate our discussion, to let them personally affect you, you have to be in the zone in which these protests are taking place."
In addition, Henderson and other reporters faced obstacles in covering Tuesday's Iowa Primary--and the days leading up to it--due to the continuing coronavirus restrictions. She says COVID-19 made it difficult to get the pulse of voters before the election.
"Candidates were not having rallies," he said. "They were not having events. They were not going up and down Main Street in Corning, Iowa, and talking to people, and people with whom we could speak with, as well. Everything was going online virtually. So, that was a setback in having a sense of the electorate."
One of the primary's marquee matchups was the race for the U.S. Senate's Democratic nomination. Theresa Greenfield beat four other opponents to win the right to take on Republican incumbent Joni Ernst in November. In addition to starting her campaign early, Henderson says Greenfield had other advantages--such as being backed by a Democratic senate majority PAC led by New York Senator Chuck Schumer.
"Among the group of candidates, they decided that Greenfield was the person that would, in their view, provide the greatest contrast, and be the best challenger of Joni Ernst," said Henderson. "So, they spent millions on behalf of Theresa Greenfield to introduce herself. She was a credible fundraiser, herself, as well--raised money and ran her own campaign ads. So, people knew her name, number one."
Henderson says Greenfield's second advantage was the pandemic, itself. She says social distancing prevented the other candidates from campaigning.
"It was difficult for the other candidates who were running, who were not raising as much money--obviously that were not household names--to mount a challenge against someone who was out there on the broadcast airwaves, getting known in that fashion," she said.
She adds many political pundits label Ernst as one of the more vulnerable U.S. Senate members facing reelection challenges this fall. You can hear the full interview with O. Kay Henderson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.