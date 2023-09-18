(Council Bluffs) -- History buffs and railroad enthusiasts have a common attraction this upcoming weekend--Railroad Days in Council Bluffs.
The Union Pacific Railroad Museum, along with several area groups and businesses, is holding the annual celebration for all things train and track this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patricia LaBounty is the Union Pacific Railroad Museum curator. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, LaBounty says the six locations give choices for people of all different interests.
"There's the Historic General Dodge House, but if historic houses aren't your thing and you really want to see railroad equipment, you can go to the RailsWest Museum," said LaBounty. "If that's not really your thing, and you just want fun activities for the kids, the 712 Initiative, the (Council Bluffs) Library, or the PACE Hoff Center would be another one. Of course, the Union Pacific Museum always has some great things to see and we're debuting our new exhibit 'Law and Order on the Railroad.'"
Visitors can also check out the historical 100 Block of West Broadway for various food and drinks or visit the Gold Spike Park to see the UP 'We are ONE" locomotive. A fully landscaped N-scale model train layout depicting typical Midwestern scenes will also be displayed at the Union Pacific Museum. LaBounty says they have also brought on a few new events this year.
"The Council Bluffs Public Library is full of events on Saturday and then the 712 Initiative in Council Bluffs is activating Bayliss Park--which is adjacent to the Union Pacific Museum," she said. "There's going to be barrel train rides, pony rides, and things like that there--lots of fun stuff for the family to come on out for Railroad Day."
One of the more unique offerings during Railroad Days, LaBounty says, is the two trolley routes providing transportation between most of the locations.
"It'll take you all these places so you don't have to worry about parking, driving, and it'll take you to a place to get lunch, all the museums and stops, and makes it super easy," LaBounty explained. "So, we'll have buses running to Gold Spike Monument and then trolleys on the five stops linking all the attractions in downtown Council Bluffs."
Council Bluffs is often called mile zero for the Union Pacific Railroad. However, LaBounty adds the entire state of Iowa has a rich history regarding the expansion of the railroads.
"In 1916 there was no town in Iowa more than five miles away from a depot," said LaBounty. "Railroads are what connected our country, people immigrated to work for the railroad, immigrated using the railroad, to travel for business--the railroad impacted pretty much everything about our way of life. That's still going on as Union Pacific is still delivering the goods today to build America."
Tickets are $10 per group, including two adults and any amount of children, or $5 for individual adults. Parking will be available at City Bluffs City Hall, the General Dodge House, the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, along the 100 block of West Broadway, and the Broadway United Methodist Church. For a complete schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit go-railroad-days.com. You can hear the full interview with LaBounty below: