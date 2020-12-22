(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City residents are advised of big changes regarding train traffic in the community.
Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette announced at Monday night's regular council meeting that Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad is resuming operations in the community beginning January 1st. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning, Bequette attributed the railroad's return to a change in how the Omaha Public Power District plant southeast of the community is receiving its coal at the beginning of the new year. Instead of the Union Pacfic tracks, he says coal will now be delivered via the Burlington Northern lines.
"The UP line comes down from the north," said Bequette, "and comes through town, then comes through the east side of Nebraska City. Well, the Burlington line comes in from Lincoln, and it's just going to change the pattern of how folks are used to seeing trains coming in. People won't really probably notice a lot of difference on the UP track, as they bring a lot of trains in Nebraska City. But, it does mean a couple times a day, two or three possibly, there will be coal trains coming in on that line from Lincoln, heading on out to the coal plant."
Instead of disrupting traffic flows, Bequette says the change could mean fewer streets in town are blocked by trains.
"As a lot of folks in Nebraska City know," he said, "the trains that come in from the north--especially with coal-- they have to turn around and then get on the power plant tracks. Sometimes, when they come in to do that switching and backing up, it blocks a few of the streets--not for very long, but for a little bit. Without the Union Pacific trains getting onto the OPPD track, it actually may not block some of our northern streets--19th, 10th, 6th and 8th. Those may open up a little more, and not have those blockages during the day, when the coal trains are coming from the north."
Bequette says BNSR's return to the community is unrelated to an ordinance amendment discussed at Monday night's meeting adding sections to the city code regarding the parking and storage of railroad cars and locomotives within city limits.
"We had noticed in our nuisance ordinances, we do have things for vehicles, and old trailers and things like that," said Bequette. "But, it didn't include being parked on the tracks. We just wanted to make sure that with some of the tracks we have in town, and things like that, that we don't have parking of old and junked rail cars. But, we're not worried about UP or Burlington doing that--we're just cleaning up the ordinance."
Commissioners approved the amendment's first reading. The second reading takes place at the council's next regular meeting in January. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.