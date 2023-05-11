(Glenwood) -- Mills County economic development officials are pleased with the insight provided at a recent series of workshops regarding the redevelopment of the Glenwood Resource Center following its closure in 2024.
Late last month, HDR, Incorporated out of Omaha, the consultant hired by the Iowa Economic Development Authority to guide the "re-imagining" of the 380-acre GRC facility, hosted the workshops to gauge the public's input on the site's future uses. Mills County Economic Development Director Andrew Rainbolt tells KMA News he was pleased with the public turnout and feedback provided throughout the sessions. He says one emerging theme was allotting some of the space to serve as a veteran's home.
"HDR took that feedback and part of the vision sort of reserves a portion of the campus for that possibility, so I think we're really trying to listen to the VA housing demand," said Rainbolt. "It's not really in our power to make that happen, but if we can reserve some capacity on the site for that, I think that would be a good thing."
While many of those in attendance, which Rainbolt says included former and current employees at the facility, inquired about the possibility of finding another employment opportunity, he adds results from the market and facility analysis done on the area likely preclude that opportunity.
Meanwhile, one proposal Rainbolt says has gained traction is phasing the area into multiple forms of housing, given its proximity to Highway 34. He adds that the development could also go hand-in-hand with future business development at the Iowa Economic Development Authority-designated mega site up the highway.
"I think we'll have some redevelopment of existing buildings, because a lot of them were built as residential buildings, so hopefully we can redevelop those into some affordable, and potentially market rate, multi-family (homes)," Rainbolt explained. "Then all along the spectrum to where we've got part of the campus visioned to be high-end estate housing."
However, Rainbolt did emphasize that no plans are set in stone. He says the nearby Glenwood Archaeological State Preserve could also help draw in potential residents.
"We're really limited in what we can develop from the geography of the campus," he said, "but we can use the preserve and open space that connects into the preserve south of Highway 34 as an amenity that really draws in people who want to live in and be a part of Glenwood, but then have immediate access to the state preserve right out your back door."
From here, Rainbolt says HDR and a local steering committee will continue to fine-tune the campus vision and begin determining some initial cost estimates for the redevelopment.
"To get us to a spot where developers or a master developer would be interested in engaging in the site," said Rainbolt. "Ultimately, we're going to take this vision and create sort of an exit plan for the state to remove themselves from running it as a resource center over the next year or so."
While saying they have yet to finalize any transition plans, Rainbolt hopes the local governments could form a multi-governmental agency with some ties to the state in hopes of finding some extra dollars to redevelop the property. More information on the redevelopment of the Glenwood Resource Center is available on the Mills County Economic Development Foundation's website.