(Glenwood) -- A new face has jumped across the Missouri River from Nebraska to take over economic development in Mills County.
Earlier this week, Andrew Rainbolt was announced as the new executive director for the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. Rainbolt succeeds Marco Floreani, who has served in the role since June 2020. Rainbolt earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Urban Studies and has spent the past 15 years under the Greater Omaha Chamber, including the past eight years as the executive director of the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, now known as Grow Sarpy. Rainbolt says he was drawn to the job primarily based on the opportunities for development in Mills County.
"I think there's a lot of opportunity in Mills County and a lot of cool stuff that's happening," said Rainbolt. "Especially with Mid-American's mega site they have under control and the transition of the Glenwood Resource Center -- I think is a really important project to help attract more to the area."
Rainbolt says he has also worked and collaborated previously with Floreani through the Greater Omaha Chamber. But, most notably, Rainbolt says the new mega site, or "Mills Crossing" just north of Highway 34 announced earlier this year, provides a prime opportunity for the development of warehouse and manufacturing space -- which he says is a growing need.
"Projects are getting really big -- there's massive manufacturing projects out there that are looking for places to land," Rainbolt explained. "With the site that Mid-American has under control, our proximity to interstate, rail, and the workforce in the Omaha metro area, I think we've got a really good shot at landing something there."
Additionally, Rainbolt sees the economic development foundation playing a role in finding a new use for the Glenwood Resource Center, which is set to close in 2024.
"I think one of the things we'll do is be a local collaborator and organizer, and also myself being some of the 'boots on the ground' for when we need to get things done," said Rainbolt. "As projects start to materialize we'll probably work a lot on the marketing and helping to attract developers and users to that property."
However, he acknowledges his foundation would be just one of several players in determining the center's future use.
While housing developments have been popping up, Rainbolt says the county could also market more to those looking to take advantage of remote work.
"Offer people an opportunity to have space with that kind of rural and small town community while you've got Council Bluffs and Omaha right on your doorstep too," said Rainbolt. "So I think that proximity to the city and being in a rural area is a great selling point right now."
Rainbolt says he is also impressed with the renewed interest in the Highway 34 and Interstate-29 corridor since the floods of 2019.