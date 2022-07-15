(Randolph) -- Randolph is the place to be this weekend as the town sets for a day of liveliness.
On Saturday, Randolph will host their annual Car and Bike Show and Swap/Flea Market. The event is one of the largest that the town hosts each year. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Dave Heywood says they can't wait to welcome visitors and share all the fun happenings.
"We're really looking forward to it," said Heywood. "I've had a lot of calls and a lot of requests about things. I've got a lot of old cars, a couple of new cars, and I heard a monster truck might be coming."
Various yard sales will also be going on throughout the day, along with a lunch served at noon.
There's a $20 registration fee for those wishing to enter the auto show or sale route. The money raised goes back to helping the Randolph Betterment Group. The group was formed as a way to continue some of the town's customs, one of which is the Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Heywood says that they're glad to be able to use the car show as a way to carry on the fun-filled tradition.
"When we have that, we have 4, 5, 6 towns around southwest Iowa here that show up for the Easter hunt because it's huge and all the kids really have a good time," said Heywood. "As long as I can still keep going, I'm going to keep having the car show so that we can keep having the Easter hunt for the kids."
Saturday's slate of events runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Dave Heywood below.