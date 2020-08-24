(Randolph) -- The Randolph Fun Days will look a little different this year but there is still a lot of fun family friendly activities coming up on Saturday.
A car show, swap meet and truck/tractor pull will all be taking place this Saturday in Randolph a part of the Randolph Fun Days.
“It’s not going to be quite as big as we normally try to do our Randolph Fun Days but we’re in different times these days. We are going to do everything we can and we’ve had a lot of people call and try to set things up,” spokesperson Dave Heywood said.
A pancake feed will kick things off on Saturday at the firehouse followed by the car show on Main street beginning at eight until two. Trophies will be given out for best in show, best motorcycle, best drag car and even most unusual. Heywood explained how successful the car shows of the past have been.
“In years past we had a guy show up with an old pickup pulling a wooden boat that had been restored which was pretty cool. At that time we were kind of admiring all of them and not giving out trophies so we’ve stepped it up quite a bit,” Heywood said.
Throughout the day along with the car show will be the swap meet. Heywood says he encourages anyone to come and set up to sell their goods whether it be swap meet, flea market, or even just yard sale items they will find a spot for you to set up.
“We really encourage that because a lot of people when they come to these things they like to have a lot of different things to do and the people with their cars like to walk around and buy a little trinket or two,” Heywood said.
Starting at six will be the Randolph Nationals truck and tractor pull. This will be located at City Park where a beer garden will also be located.
“It’s really growing. We’ve only had it a couple of years here now and this year they are anticipating there will be a lot of entries that aren’t even associated with this national sanctioned event who want to just come and participate because there's no place for them to go and pull,” Heywood said.
