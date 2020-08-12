(Sidney) -- A Randolph man was arrested in Cass County, Nebraska on a warrant from Fremont County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, they were advised by the Cass County Sheriff's Office that 49-year-old Scott James McCart of Thurman had been arrested on a warrant.
According to authorities, McCart was arrested in February on charges of domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, obstructing 911 communications and child endangerment. Upon further investigation, McCart was arrested on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, child endangerment with bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A warrant was issued for McCart in March, but he had not been located.
McCart is currently being held on $17,000 cash bond.