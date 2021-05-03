(Randolph) -- A generous donation to the Randolph community comes from one of their own.
The late Dr. Allen Blezek named several Randolph organizations as a beneficiary in his will. Dr. Allen Blezek grew up on the family farm three miles south of Randolph and graduated from Fremont-Mills School in Tabor in 1962. He graduated from the University of Nebraska and then taught Vocational Agriculture in Hamburg Public Schools for six years. President of the Hometown Pride group in Randolph Faye French appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Friday morning and spoke about the donation.
“In early February I got a message from Doug Friedli. He sent me a message saying he had some surprising news for us,” French said. “A week later in a phone call he explained to me that we were the beneficiaries in the last will and testament of Dr. Allen Blezek, who grew up in Randolph.”
Language in the Dr. Allen G. Blezek and Kay L. Blezek Charitable Fund directed funds to the following recipients in Randolph: Fire Department, Rescue Unit, Library, Cemetery, and the Hometown Pride group. Randolph residents and organizations were excited that Dr. Blezek remembered them in his estate plans.
“What this really said to me is that we have people that are really interested in our community and Dr. Blezek really showed that by his gift to so many different areas in the town,” French said. “It has just really made the town a whole lot more enthusiastic about the projects that we can do.”
A memorial in Dr. Blezek’s honor is also being planned by the community.
“We don’t know the site yet but we are going to purchase a nice flag and then do a memorial in his honor,” French said.
To hear the full interview with Faye French click below.