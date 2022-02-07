(Randolph) -- The city of Randolph was a recent recipient of a state water and sewer grant.
The Southwest Iowa Planning Council recently helped the city of Randolph receive a Community Development Block Grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which announced its grant recipients late last month. Community Development Specialist, Leslie Wright, who assisted the city in obtaining the $168,000 grant, says the money will go towards a common issue for more rural communities.
"They have a bit of aging infrastructure which is leading to a bit of infiltration and inflow issues, which is kind of bogging down their system," Wright explained. "So they're hoping to get that fixed, and get some better sewer systems going for their residents there."
Wright says the CDBG program is a decent way for smaller towns to receive a significant amount of funding without raising sewer rates on its residents.
"So it is typical for these smaller towns to sort of reach out to get these CDBG grants, just because they don't have to pay them back because a lot of their residents are lower to moderate-income individuals," Wright said. "It keeps their sewer rates low, so they don't have to raise them in order to pay back any other loans they may get to fund the projects."
However, Wright says the city has also worked with the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, giving the city a combined $530,000 going towards the infrastructure project.
She adds that aging critical infrastructure likely has also contributed to the mass exodus of residents, leaving smaller and more rural communities.
"A lot of the infrastructure is aging, and it's not holding up to the capacity and meeting the needs for the town," Wright said. "That sort of results in this outflow of residents possibly. Just because, if they have to raise taxes to fix the issues or they have a lower quality of life, residents leave. And that's kind of detrimental for these smaller towns, whose main resource is their residents."
Wright says the city is estimating construction will begin in the spring and is expecting to complete the project by the end of 2022.