(Shenandoah) -- A Randolph woman faces a child endangerment charge following an arrest Sunday.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 42-year-old, Stephanie Marie Aistrope, of Randolph, was arrested for Child Endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say witnesses said they had seen a child left in a vehicle for approximately 40-to-50 minutes. Upon arrival at the scene, police found the vehicle unlocked, idling with the keys in the ignition, and a 2-year-old child in the vehicle. Officers then located and arrested Aistrope, who was the parent.
Aistrope was able to post the $2,000 bond and was released with a court date.