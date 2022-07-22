(Randolph) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Fremont County Friday morning.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says the accident occurred in the 1400 block of 370th Street east of Randolph shortly before 10 a.m. A 1988 Chevy Celebrity driven by 58-year-old Teresa Elliot of Randolph was southbound on 370th Street when the vehicle entered the west ditch. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle exited the roadway to the left and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.
Elliot was taken by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with unknown injuries. Aistrope says seatbelts were in use, and alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
Shenandoah Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff's office on the scene.