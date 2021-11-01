(Shenandoah) -- An area Page County lake recently received a new species of fish for anglers to pursue.
Page County Conservation stocked walleye into the main lake at Rapp Park at a special event on Friday. Conservation Director John Schwab tells KMA News that over 500, six-to-eight inch fish were stocked at Rapp Park after many fishermen had asked about the addition of the species. Schwab says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources would typically handle the stocking. But, due to the size of the body of water, he says the process was slightly different.
"It's not a big enough park for DNR to stock it," Schwab said. "But, we worked with DNR, and got their permission that if we were able to raise the funds that we could go ahead and stock it in there, and it wouldn't interrupt our agreement with DNR where they stock everything else."
Schwab says the conservation agency reached out to the public and raised the required $1,500 fish-stocking costs via public donation.
While introducing a new fish to the park, Schwab says the impact should be minimal on other wildlife.
"It shouldn't have much of an impact, the good thing with DNR sampling and surveying it this year, is we have an abundance of shad in that park," Schwab said. "So adding the walleye it shouldn't impact the other fish or anything because the walleye are going to be feeding off the shad. So, as impacts for wildlife, hopefully we're hoping it just adds another fish species for people to catch."
While some raised concerns about the survivability of the smaller fish in the lake, Schwab says the lake's conditions should provide adequate opportunities for the walleye to prosper.
"DNR checked the water quality, and it was still really good, now Rapp is about four-and-a-half to five feet below its normal level," Schwab said. "But the good thing with Rapp is there are still plenty of deep spots, there are spots that are over 20 feet in the main lake where we stocked them. It's 50-50 on if they're going to reproduce, leaning towards they won't be able to produce, but they will be able to live and get larger in that lake without an issue."
Despite the possibility for lack of reproduction, Schwab says if the fish grow and anglers enjoy the new species in the lake, the cost to re-stock could be worked into the Conservation Board's budget every two or three years.
While saying walleye is a fun fish to catch for sport, Schwab is advising anglers to catch and release walleye for at least the next year to allow the population to grow.