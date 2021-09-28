(Clarinda) -- Anglers will soon have a new species of fish to pursue in a Page County lake.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved an expenditure from the Conservation Reserve Fund for walleye stocking at Rapp Park. In the spring, the county's conservation department asked the public for donations to purchase walleye from the state hatchery to establish a population at the lake north of Shenandoah. Conservation Director John Schwab says the county will spend $1,512 to purchase 550 walleye between six and inches long.
"We've had quite a few people that have been asking about walleye," said Schwab. "We were able to work with the DNR. They said if we could raise the money, they would give us the authorization to stock it. Since Rapp is under 500 acres of water, the DNR doesn't stock it."
While he doesn't have an exact date, Schwab anticipates the stocking to happen in October. Anglers will be asked to catch and release the walleye for the first couple of years to help establish the population. Currently, Rapp Park's lakes contain bluegill, sunfish, crappie, channel catfish, wipers and a few large carp. The stocking comes as the county continues to fight to maintain water levels at the park. Schwab says dry conditions this year have caused the water level to drop at a steady rate.
"We're losing a lot of water still at Rapp," said Schwab. "We figured out about every month and a half, we're losing six inches. We put about $3,000 in earlier this year to fix the boat ramp. It was good for a couple weeks, but once the water kept going down it's to the point where if you're careful, you can launch a boat. But, anything with size, we recommend you hold off."
Schwab says the water level at Rapp Park is affected by the water level on the East Nishnabotna River through seepage.