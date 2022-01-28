(Guthrie Center) -- Officials in the Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center school districts have selected Atlantic's Josh Rasmussen as their next superintendent.
The district made the announcement Friday. Currently serving as middle school principal in Atlantic, Rasmussen has been in Atlantic for the last 23 years, including time as an assistant principal and dean of students. During his tenure, he helped implement the Iowa Instructional Framework to design, plan and reflect on classroom instruction. He also helped develop the district's return-to-learn plan during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped add additional science, technology, engineering and math courses for students. In an introductory video to his new districts, Rasmussen says he is honored to be picked for the position.
"I'm so excited to become the next superintendent of the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School District," said Rasmussen. "My first goal is to build a collaborative relationship with the board members, students, staff and community members of our school district. I also want to learn about the great things that are going on and happening in Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center. I also want to use my collaborative and servant leadership skills to help move our district forward."
Rasmussen was selected from three finalists -- all from KMAland schools. Other finalists included Fremont-Mills 5-12 Principal Jeremy Christiansen and Brett Abbotts, Roosevelt Elementary principal in Council Bluffs. Rasmussen begins his new duties on July 1st.