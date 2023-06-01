(Parnell) -- One person was injured in an ATV accident in Nodaway County Wednesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near 220th Street roughly three miles southwest of Parnell around 1:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2023 Kawasaki 750 ATV, driven by 60-year-old David Schmitz of Ravenwood, was backing eastbound in a field when it struck a rut and overturned. The patrol says the ATV rolled on top of Schmitz and came to rest on its passenger side facing east.
Schmitz was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Nodaway County EMS assisted the patrol at the scene.