(Omaha) -- Receding snowpacks and above-average temperatures paint a dry picture for early spring.
During the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Thursday update, corps officials are projecting below normal runoff for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, and state February runoff was 78% of average. Doug Kluck is a meteorologist with the NOAA's Kansas City Office, and he says on top of the already dry conditions, warmer temperatures over the past 120 days have enhanced evaporation.
"The temperatures have been above normal almost perfectly within the Missouri Basin, a little bit cooler to the north and east outside the basin, but really focused in the basin it's been warmer than normal," Kluck said. "Meaning, temperatures are not only above normal but also have enhanced, if you will, if there's any water to be had, evaporation."
Additionally, Kluck says mountain snowpacks ranging from Colorado to Montana have actually receded throughout February, when the basin is typically 80% through the accumulation period.
Meanwhile, Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, says more portions of the basin continue to find themselves in drought conditions.
"The primary story for the basin continues to be the ongoing drought, the latest drought monitor was released this (Thursday) morning and it shows 92% of the basin as being abnormally dry or worse," Low said. "So, most of the basin could readily expect runoff from snow melt or future spring rains."
However, Low says some moderate flooding is expected in the southern parts of the basin in western Missouri and eastern Kansas. Looking to the future, Kluck says current forecasts for June through August indicate a similar story for the majority of the basin.
"Temperature indications are for above normal expect for portions of the Dakotas for temperature, it's not a great map for recovery at this point," Kluck said. "And if you look at seasonal precipitation outlook, that's almost exactly the opposite of what we want to see--that I don't know 'arrow head'-- of below normal stretching from the west coast all the way through the upper part of the basin."
Corps officials say releases from Gavin's Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota, have remained at minimum winter levels of around 12,000 cubic feet per second over the past month. However, Mike Swenson, a power production team lead with the corps of engineers, says they will soon be raising those releases to aid in the navigation season. However, Swenson says those releases will remain at the respective minimum levels due to current water storage.
"We are less than two weeks away from March 15th, and it is very likely that flow support for navigation will be at minimum service for the first part of the navigation season," Swenson said. "For the minimum service level on the basic simulation, Gavin's Point monthly average releases range from approximately 24,000 to 28,000 cfs."
No basin and river update will be held in April due to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holding a series of public meetings the week of April 11th throughout the basin. The the next basin update will be held on May 5th at 1:00 p.m.